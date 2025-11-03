The Beautiful Mess

The Beautiful Mess

Tom Kerwin's avatar
Tom Kerwin
2d

Of course I love this!

One thought for folks thinking about time box shaped constraints: pay attention to the default tempo of your organisation. Not the official planning cycle, but the frequency at which priorities genuinely change. (https://reach.crownandreach.com/posts/are-you-trapped-by-tempo)

Also, for each kind of constraint, don't try to guess the right answer in a vacuum, but as John does above, look at how you could change it. Like if you use sprints, what if you used 1-day sprints? What if you made your sprints 3 weeks long? Or 3 months? How might that interplay with the organisational constraints and dynamics outside of your team?

It's a process of experimentation and evolution, not a blueprint to copy, so how could you try out a different time box constraint for a period of time so you can see what happens?

Krishna Kumar's avatar
Krishna Kumar
4d

Great post! On a related note I’ve been exploring how we can reason systematically about how enabling constraints like timeboxes and WIP limits work to stabilize product delivery processes here:

https://open.substack.com/pub/thepolarisflowdispatch/p/stabilizing-flow-with-timeboxes?r=fjllf&utm_medium=ios

Somewhat complementary to your focus but is a subject that gets relatively little attention when designing a product OS.

