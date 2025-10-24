“We have to simplify! Things have gotten so complex!”

Me: “Oh, you mean reduce the number of priorities?”

“No. It has gotten too hard to get anything done!”

Me: “Oh, you mean simplify the business model? Not chase so many segments? Get really strategic?”

“No! There are too many layers! Too much bureaucracy!”

Me: “Hmmm... you mean reduce the amount of paperwork? Reporting for the sake of reporting? Task the team with cutting something before adding something?”

“No! There are too many silos! Too many dependencies!”

Me: “Oh, you mean invest in platforms to let teams operate independently? Or, in the meantime, focus on fewer things when they collaborate with other departments?”

“No! We want there to be less work around the work...”

Me: “Oh! Right. So empower people to reduce waste? To call things out that aren’t adding value to customers?”

“Hrmmm. Not exactly. It’s just that people make things so complicated...”

Me: “Ah, so you want to focus on areas of high cognitive load, and work to reduce that load?”

“No. I mean, sure. It’s just that... look... we just need to save money right now.”

Me: “Ah, OK, so like really make thriftiness part of the company culture... like it’s everyone’s money? Empower people to point out areas of waste, really ask people to get creative before adding headcount?”

“No. Well, yes. But no. AI. I mean... people made things too complex.”

Me: “OK...”

“Look, look at what everyone is saying. Just look at what other companies are doing.”

Me: “So, thoughtfully incorporate reasonable practices, but adapt them to work in your environment?”

“No......”

Me: “....”