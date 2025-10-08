The Beautiful Mess

Kent J McDonald
John, thanks for sharing your perspective on the context that I refer to as internal product.

As you noted, non-digital-product-selling companies can benefit from product-centric ways of working if they apply them with some thought, appreciation of context, and adaptation.

It certainly takes more than changing people's titles and adopting "producty" terms.

As it just so happens, I write InsideProduct to help teams do just that (apply product-centric ways of working with thought, appreciation of context, and adaptation).

Callum Mcleod
How about organisations that don’t sell a digital product, but have digital services that support their core offering - eg transit agencies with a web and mobile experience?

