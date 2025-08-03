The Beautiful Mess

The Beautiful Mess

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
gold's avatar
gold
3d

“What’s next?”

“Well, these are the things we need to concentrate on…”

“Nope. You get one. Then you get another one.”

Finding a path is so damned important. It doesn’t have to be a perfect path. It doesn’t even have to be a great path. But it will be better than the scatter-gather approach that fosters high context-switching costs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 John Cutler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture