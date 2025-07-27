The Beautiful Mess

The Beautiful Mess

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel Echlin's avatar
Daniel Echlin
5d

Source of truth 👎

A corporate culture to support truth multiplicity supported by processes to merge multiple truths from any imaginable combination of stakeholders every time a decisions has to get made 👍

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 John Cutler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture