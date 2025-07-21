The Beautiful Mess

The Beautiful Mess

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jurgen Appelo's avatar
Jurgen Appelo
1d

In my view, a goal is the gap between a system's desired state and it's actual state.

Everything else (hierarchies, dependencies, acronyms, logical chains) is ambiguous handwaving.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Amit's avatar
Amit
1d

Love this take, John. Goals do take practice—and so does building clever tools to support them.

BTW, I saw your post about the AI tool you vibe coded to generate demo data and marketing copy. Super cool. I run a YouTube channel where I interview builders and product folks about the tools they've hacked together.

Would love to have you on for a quick 30-min chat to show off what you built and the thinking behind it. Let me know if you’re game!

Cheers,

Amit

👉 youtube.com/@Amit-Arora-Official

https://www.linkedin.com/in/amit-arora17

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 John Cutler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture