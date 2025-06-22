The Beautiful Mess

Linda
4d

Why do you have such a hard time of singling people out as accountable for a situation? Why aren’t leaders held accountable for the cultures they create? Being a leader means being responsible for the systems and culture below you. If it sucks or is inefficient or toxic that’s ultimately on the leader(s) who created it, incentivized it etc. By not holding leaders accountable we end up with situations like Cuomo who left office in disgrace making a comeback for NYC mayor. There are only do overs for white men who do bad things. No one else has that luxury.

Assuming the company is serious about transitioning to a product operating model, Matt’s best bet is to partner with the person leading that effort and offer them insight into the land mines they may encounter. Matt could transition to a product Director or equivalent and own the transformation work rather than the strategy work in the future.

Francisco
3d

The article resonates with me because I have been in Matt's position in the sense of wanting to be an agent of change and trying to improve something I felt passionate about. Still, I got caught in a system I wasn't able to influence because the decision-makers had a conflict of interest and were unwilling to be humble and accept help.

My realization after that experience is that companies or organizations are not rational entities. They're composed of humans, and we humans are driven by emotions. Even if we like to think, we're driven by logic and rational thoughts. I tried to address the problem by throwing more logic at it, but obviously, it didn't help at all.

Something that has helped me navigate these situations tremendously is getting to know myself better. Understand my motivations, values, and feelings. Anger is a secondary feeling that comes from a need not being met. Knowing myself has really helped me understand why and how I react to situations and whether I'm being authentic.

There are no low-hanging fruits; that's an illusion. Bringing a group of people together is messy and requires constant effort and change. I can't tell you what Matt should do, but I can tell you what I have done: I have focused on things I can directly control, and I have tried to become a more influential individual contributor in the processes, so when I need to play the game, I have plenty of social capital to spend.

