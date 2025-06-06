The Beautiful Mess

Steve
5h

I resonated with this, especially the distinction between context and intent — feels foundational but often overlooked. Teams do struggle to pause and align on context before diving into planning. Everyone’s focused on “what’s next” without realizing they’re drawing from a fragmented or stale map.

I also appreciated the bit on how certain models stick. I have noticed that once a shared language forms — even just a few strong anchors like capability trees or JTBD maps — it creates way more stability than constant re-planning.

That story about 20 teams chasing the same metric .. Painfully familiar. Really shows the cost of weak context sharing.

