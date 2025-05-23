The Beautiful Mess

Process is about framing first.

Process is generally framed as 'how we should work' rather than 'how we work'—subtle but important difference.

Process is questioned because there is often a direct co-relation between 'why' and 'for what goals'. For example, we need to following this kind of *designer-dev handoff*, or this kind of *GMT to product marketing* workflow so that we can do or achieve <whatever>.

At certain point, this 'why' and 'goals' should be separated so that:

(a) when it does not work, we do not blame the process because there could be other factors as well.

(b) if something works, it does not necessarily mean that process is absolutely fine—there could be scope to redesign it or to fix the leaks.

I am... Sort of a process person? I have ended up refining, designing, fixing, improving or making worse, a countless number of processes in my working (and home) life. Often as a project manager, my role has been to explore how a set of processes should be implemented or made better or gotten rid of. And in ops roles, similarly I end up being the person to sigh and say "ok, what if we did something a bit more... standardised... here?"

And my family and friends are sometimes surprised by that, because I'm actually a pretty chaotic person. I think probably as a person with severe adhd (undiagnosed until two years ago) I've come up with so many workarounds and systems to make my life and work less egregiously disorganised and HARD. And it hurts my soul and brain to try to work around bad or non-existent processes. I really enjoyed your framing of processes existing whether we acknowledge them or not - if there's no "process" in place, then the process becomes whatever people can manage as individuals or small cohorts to get things over the line. That framing could really help me in my current role, in getting buy-in for implementing a few more formalised systems and processes so we can scale more effectively.

