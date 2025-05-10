Ah the weekend! Time for some introspection…

I am continuously fascinated by how people think about problems and improvement in their companies. This fascination applies internally as well. I've noticed how my perspectives have changed over the years—sometimes without me noticing, and often with some internal rationalization where I justify my past views. While some perspectives are definitely "wrong" in context, you can usually identify strengths and weaknesses in all of them.

It truly is a beautiful mess. We contradict ourselves.

We get lulled into believing we have the truth.

I was out for a long walk this morning and challenged myself: "Looking inward and outward, what are some different views on change and the potential for change in your career? What are the positive sides and risks? What traps have you caught yourself falling into?"

Here are my loose notes. This isn’t about right vs. wrong—it’s a continuum of mindsets we all move through when thinking about change and improvement.

Some of these I’ve held. Some I’ve judged. Some I only recognized in hindsight.

As you read, consider:

When have I thought this way—recently or in the past?

What made that stance feel justified at the time?

Where do I see versions of this around me right now?

Which of these do I respect more than I admit?

Which do I dismiss too quickly, and why?

Some people (including me) have, at one point or another, found themselves thinking like this:

"I’ve never really seen it work, but something tells me this isn’t how it has to be."

Never experienced the new way of working firsthand, but able to intuit, on some level and to varying degrees, what it might look like and why it might be helpful. Realize that current behaviors are not productive, and even without having experienced "better," they are willing to try it.

Good: Open to change despite limited exposure

Risk: May idealize without practical grounding

"I thought I knew the formula, but looking back, I was just in the right place at the right time."

Have experienced "better," maybe even extreme forms of it, but are relatively unaware of how context influenced that situation. This includes someone who has been part of a very high-performing team but misjudges the impact of contextual factors. They may have a hard time adapting those principles to a new situation and might be tempted to recreate what they experienced in the past.

Good: Carries confidence from past success

Risk: May overlook critical contextual differences

"I keep saying ‘it depends,’ but maybe what I really mean is—I’ve gotten good at making things work."

Bring broad experience across different contexts. Have seen "good" implemented in multiple ways. They might be lulled into believing they understand the underlying principles and can explain why they hold true in many environments. Highly adaptable, but may underestimate or misidentify that adaptability, don't realize how good they are at it, and struggle to teach it without falling back on high-level advice around mindset.

Good: Highly adaptable across contexts

Risk: Struggles to teach or codify their instincts

"It’s not that I don’t want things to get better—I’ve just seen how this usually goes."

Have spent most of their time in environments where constraints, politics, or inertia made improvement feel unrealistic. Over time, have developed a reflexive skepticism toward change initiatives, often resisting any suggestion that the status quo could be improved. Tend to over-index on contextual uniqueness and are quick to explain why something "just wouldn't work here." Sometimes correct in identifying genuine blockers, but just as often dismiss ideas prematurely based on surface-level differences or past failures.

Good: Quick to identify real-world constraints

Risk: May resist or dismiss promising change prematurely

"I’ve read all the books, talked about it for years… but I can’t say I’ve actually pulled it off."

Have deeply studied certain ideas or approaches, but rarely seen them work in practice. Believe the real problem lies with the world's unwillingness to embrace what's possible. Hold tightly to theoretical rigor, even while quietly fearing that these ideas may never actually take root. They may express frustration with leaders, teams, or organizations that "just don't get it." They often frame failure as a lack of courage rather than a mismatch with context.

Good: Deeply informed and intellectually rigorous

Risk: Detached from practical application or follow-through

"I still believe most of this comes down to guts and leadership—but maybe I’ve oversimplified it."

Claim that the right way is already there for all to see, if only people were brave enough, had the right mindset, and were willing to do the hard work. View "great" as a solved but very hard problem. Believe it boils down to an act of will and leadership support to accept the call, so to speak. They have enough examples to support their arguments, but often contort reality to fit their principles, even when the actual behavior is quite different.

Good: Believes strongly in initiative and conviction

Risk: Oversimplifies complexity and ignores nuance

"I know what the ‘best’ teams do. I just don’t know how to get us there."

Constantly look externally for what others are doing. Read the books, listen to the podcasts, and stay highly engaged with the idea of change, but don't spend much time putting things into motion. Frame the problem as one of openness to best practices or unwillingness to try what's time-tested. Continually compare the external with the internal and try to reconcile the two.

Good: Well-researched and curious

Risk: May stall in theory without taking action

"I want to help, but I also don’t want to break what’s barely holding together."

Treat everything as something that must be ultra-adapted to the local situation. Every move is a compromise or tradeoff dictated by context. Rarely rock the boat. Not resistant to change to the extreme, but also unlikely to push limits, preferring to stay practical and see what works here.

Good: Sensitive to local conditions and fragility

Risk: May have trouble pushing needed change forward

"Honestly? It’s miles better than it used to be. That feels like enough some days."

They have lived through worse, and that experience shapes how they interpret progress. They often compare current efforts to painful or dysfunctional past situations, using that as the baseline. If things are marginally better or trending in the right direction, they see little reason to push harder or take further risks. "You should see how bad it used to be" becomes both a caution and a comfort.

Good: Appreciates progress and resilience

Risk: May accept stagnation as success

"To me it feels obvious—but I forget how long it took to get here."

Downplay the depth of their own experience. May not fully realize how their instincts have been shaped over time. Say things like "It's easy if you just focus" or "It's easy if you give it a try," underestimating the role of accumulated skill, especially the tacit knowledge absorbed over the years. More likely to suggest, "Just let the team focus, they'll figure it out," without recognizing that their confidence is built on a foundation others may not share.

Good: Deep, often intuitive expertise

Risk: Underestimates how much support others need

"The frameworks are fine, but I’ve learned to trust what my gut tells me from real situations."

Constantly default to personal experience and instinct over abstraction or general principles. Have likely seen frameworks and methodologies misapplied or overhyped, and have built a personal belief system rooted in firsthand experience. Tend to dismiss models or generalizations as disconnected from the reality they've lived in. Often confident in what has worked for them, and skeptical of anything that feels theoretical or consultant-driven. They prefer stories and specifics over patterns and principles and may unintentionally tune out helpful abstractions that don't match their direct experience.

Good: Grounded and reality-tested

Risk: May resist helpful generalizations or shared language

"I just want people to get along and make progress—I’ve seen what happens when things blow up."

Eager to help others succeed and reduce friction, even if it means avoiding hard choices. Have been in environments where tensions between strong viewpoints created gridlock or damaged relationships, and have learned to navigate that by emphasizing harmony and shared purpose. Readily support anything that seems constructive or kind, often playing a central role in keeping things moving without conflict. They struggle when teams need sharper boundaries or decisions and may hesitate to take a strong stand, preferring to soften or defer rather than confront.

Good: Creates psychological safety and cohesion

Risk: Avoids necessary tension or conflict

"I love kicking things off, but if I’m honest, I don’t always stick around to see them through."

Energized by new ideas and connections, but often leaves a trail of unfinished work. Have been exposed to multiple approaches, tools, and success stories, and tend to absorb them with enthusiasm and curiosity. See opportunities everywhere and believe deeply in the potential of change. Initiate motion and encourage experimentation, but may lack the structure or follow-through to turn ideas into durable shifts. Often move on too quickly, leaving teams unclear about what to stick with or why something faded out.

Good: Sparks energy and momentum

Risk: Leaves gaps in execution or consistency

"If people just tried harder, we’d be fine—but maybe I’m ignoring some bigger forces."

Have been deeply influenced by narratives that equate success with personal effort, courage, or mindset. Tend to explain most failures or dysfunctions as the result of someone not trying hard enough, not caring enough, or not being brave enough to push through. See greatness available to anyone who "really wants it" and often downplays structural or contextual barriers. May be inspiring in moments, but also risk oversimplifying complex challenges by framing them primarily as tests of individual character or resolve.

Good: Holds high standards and personal accountability

Risk: Blames individuals for systemic issues

"I can see all the ways it’s broken, but that doesn’t tell me what to do tomorrow."

Have developed a sharp eye for systemic issues, and reflexively explain problems through structural, cultural, or leadership dynamics. Quick to identify organizational constraints, misaligned incentives, or cultural blockers, and rarely see individual behavior or informal influence as a meaningful lever for change. May reference leadership, but typically in terms of formal authority or positional power, rather than influence through action. They can bring clarity to complex systems but may struggle to see their own role in shaping outcomes, even in small ways.

Good: Excellent at surfacing root causes

Risk: May feel stuck or powerless to act