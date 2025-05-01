Some % of product leaders and product managers could care less about how their company works. If something gets in their way, they care—they'll have no shortage of critique and ideas—but once the immediate problem disappears, they'll return to doing their thing.

This is a feature, not a bug, even at a leadership level.

I'll always remember a great VP of Product telling me:

Look, I could care less about annual planning. All I want is my number because the rest will change. I could care less about the teams that are drowning in dependencies. I could care less about marketing, support, and success as long as we're delivering impact to customers and our customers know about our work. Everything else is an unnecessary hoop I have to jump through.

This is selfish on many levels, though honestly, I have to admit they were exceedingly good at the pure "product" side of what they did. They excelled at getting their product group operating well, even if it meant pushing other groups to the side. When their team needed defense and protection, they jumped into gear. As much as I disliked the ambivalence, I did recognize the upside.

Realistically, maybe they were the ultimate pragmatist! Worrying about that other stuff might have been a losing gamble.

Of course, PMs come in all variations, including people who care deeply about the "system" and nerd out about ways of working and organizational design. But I think some facets of the job push people towards more myopia and less patience. It is a challenging gig, and we all have to set a boundary around what we can effectively care about.

But it does bring up an interesting question.

Let's assume that, like many things in life, this has two sides.

On the one hand, you have positive things like bias to action, bias to customer-centricity, and bias to GSD. This is classic (positive) "founder mode" behavior in many ways—not worrying about the process, getting into the details that matter, and prioritizing forward momentum. You might want these things in a product manager and product leader.

The PM on my team always seems a bit impatient, and I like that. They are always pushing forward, super pragmatic, and don't get bogged down.

On the other hand, unless you have a strong central advocate for operational excellence and continuous improvement, you will likely end up with a company of competing pirate ships and pirate captains. Who treats the company and how it works as a product? Who provides the counter-motion to the pirate motion or defines the game multiple pirate captains can play?

When things get bad and out of control, who has the skills to scaffold the situation and thoughtfully get things back on track?

When this person is a product leader (or CEO/founder) and actually has the domain and organizational/OS design skills, you've got it easy. But if a leader leans on product operations or chiefs of staff to do the dirty work without really caring, or they fashion themselves an org designer but aren't, they'll cause lots of problems.

I'm coming to the conclusion that in many companies, you need to almost assume that product managers will go a bit rogue and that it is someone's responsibility to reign that in when necessary. You want the positives, but especially in tough times, the negatives will drag you down.

What do you think?



Whose job is it to actually care about operational excellence?



Whose job is it to reign in the parts of operational excellence that impact outcomes?



Is it better to have Pirates or slow-moving tankers?



If you’ve worked at a company where leaders truly cared about ways of working, what was the catalyst?