The Beautiful Mess

The Beautiful Mess

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Conchúr's avatar
Conchúr
10h

Love reading your articles! I always come out rejuvenated and ready to tackle the structure of our org with an open mind.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rachel T's avatar
Rachel T
13h

Obsessed with the TBM search and the Lenny behaviors/rituals archive! Thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 John Cutler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture