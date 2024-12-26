A quick holiday season post.
I have been thinking a lot recently about the value (and risks) of deep vs. broad contextual exposure. Two risks come to mind:
Deep (but Narrow) Contextual Experience
People with deep expertise in a narrow context often overestimate how applicable their experience is to similar-looking contexts. For example, someone who has only worked in venture-backed startups might overlook how those environments uniquely shape their understanding of what works—and why it works. 'All you need is A+ players willing to fully commit,' they explain, while leaving out the access to funding, the tolerance for rapid turnover, and the high-stakes incentives that drive that level of commitment. Put them in a different context, and the playbook doesn't work for reasons they can't immediately identify (and often misattribute).
Shallow (but Broad) Contextual Experience
Meanwhile, people with broader (but shallower) experiences frequently fall into the trap of believing they've discovered 'first principles' that apply everywhere. They observe similar patterns across contexts and convince themselves that the same underlying mechanism is at play. But often, that isn't the case—it looks the same, but the environment uniquely shapes those outcomes.
Take the example of a consultant who sees the trust death spiral (where declining trust leads to escalating dysfunction) in every organization they encounter. Their confidence in recognizing the pattern can become their Achilles' heel, preventing them from understanding the organization's unique context and helping. You can label the pattern but can't do much to help.
A Bit of Both
We all probably experience a bit of both. We're all a bit t-shaped, m-shaped, or comb-shaped: a mix of deep experiences and broad experiences. In a sense, they are two sides of the same coin. Both represent a drive to explain what we see and experience and then use that to navigate different situations. We will also undoubtedly have to work with people who are a bit of both and must work with the good parts (the deep experience and/or broad view) and the challenging parts.
Questions/Exercises
Some quick exercises to counter these tendencies:
Pay close attention to when your pattern-sensing radar goes off and you start congratulating yourself for seeing something you've seen before. Why? This is often a signal that you might be overgeneralizing.
Write down where you've worked and for how long, compare those contexts, and ask yourself, "Where did I form my foundational beliefs about how things work, and do they still hold here?"
Do a quick inventory of your "justs" (e.g., "to succeed, you just need trust"). Ask yourself: Where did I form that belief? How might it manifest differently in other contexts?
Write down some "first principles" you believe apply everywhere (e.g., "transparency builds trust"). Then, ask: What factors must be paired with these principles to make them work in different contexts?
Think back to a company you worked at that was successful. Reflect on the factors you usually attribute to its success, then run a thought experiment: What other factors—environmental, structural, or even luck—might reasonably explain part of that success?
Ask yourself, "Do the things I try work because I make them work in a given context or because they are inherently the right thing to do everywhere?"
Ask yourself, "Do I keep arriving at the same diagnosis because it's genuinely helping or because it's the pattern I'm most comfortable recognizing? What might I be missing about this specific context?"
John, I’m catching up on posts I missed during the busy holiday season, and wow! The recent ones have been phenomenal. Here are a few thoughts and highlights from what stood out to me:
From Deep vs. Broad Context Traps: "People with deep expertise in a narrow context often overestimate how applicable their experience is to similar-looking contexts." This hit home for me because I used to work for a very niche industry. And it was only after moving to different industries that I finally understood that sometimes something very important in an industry is actually... not so needed in others. I committed a few mistakes in the beginning, after switching industries, because of that! It’s a great reminder to stay humble and context-aware.
From Beyond Firmographic-Based ICPs: "Everything is the product, so you focus on the differences that matter." The idea of moving beyond traditional ICPs to really understand the nuances of customer environments is spot on.
From Hot Takes and Parochial Altruism: "Under threat, we cling more tightly to our in-group—reinforcing bonds and seeking validation—while simultaneously stereotyping and distrusting out-groups." This is such a powerful observation about human behavior, especially in professional settings. It’s a great call to self-awareness and avoiding tribal thinking in uncertain times. I also loved the questions from this one!
From Adhocracies and Bureaucracies: "Often, in the quest to stamp out bureaucracy, leaders create even MORE bureaucracy, which is implicit and difficult to navigate." This paradox is fascinating, and I’ve definitely seen it happen. It’s a strong case for intentional, transparent processes rather than allowing implicit ones to take over. I actually JUST finished commenting on Andrew Chen's post from a few months ago about bureaucrats. What a timing. Here's the note! https://substack.com/@techisaiswithinnovation/note/c-83305659
These posts, your insights and their questions are immediately applicable. Thanks for always delivering such sharp and valuable content, John!
Great post full of powerful questions - thanks John!