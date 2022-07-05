I keep most of my writing for work separate from my non-work writing.

Occasionally I write something that I think the newsletter audience may appreciate.

I recently wrote a three-thousand word post (ostensibly) about Vanity Metrics. I succumbed to the SEO overlords and gave it one of those titles. It is really about the healthy and effective use of metrics. I even included a handy activity you can do with your team to pressure test the metrics you use.

Given how senselessly ruthless the SEO world is—to an outsider—I figured I’d share it here so someone ends up seeing it.

Let me know what you think!