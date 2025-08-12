The Beautiful Mess

The Beautiful Mess

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gabriel Gomes's avatar
Gabriel Gomes
15hEdited

It’s wild how often your writing feels like a first-hand transcript of conversations I’ve been part of. My take is that a lot of this comes down to a lack of accountability from senior leaders: the same who recently pushed for far too many things, often based on promises made to investors.

The CEO’s energy and urgency have value, but without the PM’s realism and the VP’s perspective, it just turns into more chaos. Right now, the PM sees operational issues, the CEO sees market urgency, and the VP sees both but feels trapped. The missing bridge is clear priorities that actually stick long enough for teams to deliver.

And with AI, it’s as if simply asking for things to be “reinvented” will make them happen faster. In reality, it still takes time - usually more than a quarter - and reshuffling priorities every few weeks just resets the clock.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mike Watson's avatar
Mike Watson
15h

Sounds like everyone’s playing a different game with the same scoreboard - how do you lead when no one agrees on the rules?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Cutler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture