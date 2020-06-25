When you hear...

We just need to execute

or...

We just need to right people in the right roles

or...

Bring solutions not problems

or...

When everyone is responsible, no one is responsible

or...

That is a low maturity team

...do you find yourself nodding or cringing? Why?

These phrases are my kryptonite. What are yours?

I’ve started a crowdsourced Twitter thread to capture some.

I cringe for various reasons. Some reasons predate my professional career. Some reasons involve my own views of work, teamwork, and leadership. And some reasons involve work experiences that left me hurt, angry, and frustrated.

Yet I have respected peers who use those phrases without a moment's hesitation. In front of hundreds of people even! People whose work and leadership I admire. I still cringe, but lately I've tried to become more curious.

What you start to notice is how perspectives on work differ. People have differing views on accountability, efficacy, leadership, and how work actually happens. Obvious, right? Yet many people — sometimes me, I'll be honest — don't pause to think about how their words translate. And don't pause to give people the benefit of the doubt.

Some people aren't even aware that different styles exist, or that different styles can be viable. Example:

Why would you ever need to configure Jira to have multiple assignees? That just doesn't make sense. The thing would never get done!

This is especially true in places like Silicon Valley where people have experienced notable successes. Success often breeds myopia.



A couple years ago I put together this list:

The idea was to encourage people to consider their work culture -- to step back and observe, before jumping in to a change initiative. This is vital if you want to embrace the beautiful mess and be an effective teammate.

I think I'm making three points here: