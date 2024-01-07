In this post, we will explore how trust issues—especially among senior leaders—can greatly impact an organization (and why it is so hard to address these issues). We’ll conclude with some ideas on how to break the loop and see past the swirl.

When teams don't trust each other, and they don't want to have the hard conversations to rebuild that trust ("really work it out"), they tend to look for proxies:

They debate surface-level things (like methodologies, practices, etc.) They look to processes or systems as a quick fix for the lack of trust. They make hollow concessions meant primarily to "put out the fire." They single out individuals to blame for the situation.

The proxying gets worse when people who distrust each other ALSO lack details about what's happening (or when the people who work for them lack trust or when things happen that routinely cause flare-ups and disagreements they have to deal with).

Leaders and managers in this situation are prone to maintaining a politicized (and cordial) stand-off with their peers. Instead of addressing the deeper issues, they too fall into the trap of quick fixes concessions. But they do so with even less information and command of the details, which invariably produces fragile agreements. Worse still, in some cases, they conveniently blame their reports and teams (which causes a trust rift with their groups).

This dynamic is precisely why a whole organization can be paralyzed by tensions and trust issues between a few key leaders. Yet, somehow, nothing substantive is done to address the issue.

The leaders are too distant from the pain caused by the rift, and there are too many convenient proxies (up and down the org) to channel and mute the actual issue and prevent information (reality) from flowing. Each week, the leaders meet and go through the motions with a smile, and yet, meanwhile, their respective groups and teams are simmering in distrust and playing their respective proxy games. When there's a flare-up, they double down on the proxies of debate, process, concessions, and finding "problem people."

It is a wicked loop, and the big challenge is that these cycles can persist for years and decades until people leave (and even then, the trust issues may be so ingrained that they outlive the original cause). Whole organizational structures and strategies get built based on the premise that these issues cannot be resolved and are "just the way things are."

How do you break the cycle?