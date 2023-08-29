Quick tip.

When you tell a team to "get creative," let me translate what your team hears:

You aren't being creative We're not giving you additional help or budget But we still expect the same (or better) outcomes

The tough thing here is all of these may be true. Maybe the team isn't exploring creative ways to solve the problem with limited resources, and perhaps you believe it is possible to achieve equal or better outcomes despite the constraints. The challenge is that you aren't saying that.

"Get creative" is one of those phrases that is easy to say and misunderstand. To your team, it can feel like you're shifting the onus of problem-solving entirely onto them and avoiding your responsibility to provide direction, resources, and moral support. It's a phrase that seems to say, "I trust you to figure it out," but often feels like, "This is your problem to solve, not mine."

It is easy to say, "Get creative." It is much harder to say, "Based on what I've seen so far, I sense that there are options we haven't explored. Realistically, we aren't getting more budget. Also, realistically, it would be very hard at this point to drop X from our roadmap. Can you all put some time in to generate other options that we can review together tomorrow? If it turns out that we need to drop X, I'll communicate that and take responsibility."

The alternative communicates:

Transparency about constraints It gives a specific ask ("generate other options") Inclusivity—you offer to review it together, and you're in this together You're willing, as a leader, to make tough decisions and stand by them

Context matters, of course. I remember being in a recording session where the piano had a couple of keys that were out of tune. We didn't have time to call a piano tuner, so someone said, "We'll need to get creative!" And that was a catalyst for rewriting the part around the out-of-tune key to finish the session. But what made that special was that we were all in it together, and finding the creative solution was fun and challenging.

As a leader, your words will always land differently, especially when the situation is tense, and a lot is on the line. So make sure to "get creative" the next time you say, "get creative!"

Just kidding :)