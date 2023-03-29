Midjourney: A person rowing a small boat into the fog. Very foggy. it is hard to see the boat or the person.

When the fog rolls in, it is very hard to get your bearings.

As a system's health deteriorates, its ability to identify and resolve challenges is progressively impaired. This kicks off a vicious cycle of declining health and increasing difficulty in diagnosing and addressing problems. Imagine a team that is struggling with high workloads and frequent production issues. Chances are the team will make less-good decisions, which will lead to more production issues, which will lead to more stress and impaired decision-making.

If you've been on a team in this situation, you know that feeling of not knowing where to start. "Just" addressing one facet of the problem will likely not fix the issue. The situation keeps slipping back and worsening—pulled back by the web of challenges. You may become numb to what is happening, and it can feel like playing whack-a-mole.

Hire a new manager? Nope. Reduce workload? Nope. "Quality month?" Nope. 25% time? No! Consultants? Nope. Rewrite? Nope. "The problem" becomes the inability to diagnose and address problems—not any particular issue.

This dynamic is why letting things slip and waiting until bad things happen, or focusing only on lagging indicators, is dangerous. Waiting seems rational. "Why fix something before it is an issue? We've got work to do!" The problem is that, almost by definition, when that goes wrong, you'll probably have to deal with the "fog" of many layered factors and an impaired ability to diagnose and address problems.

It's not just the "debt" and the time/energy interest of "fixing the debt." It is also dealing with the impact of accumulated stress and not making the best decisions—debt debt.

I experienced this personally during the birth of my son five years ago and the pandemic. Minor health issues added up. I got out of shape. Before I knew it, it was hard to pinpoint "the problem". Sleep? Fitness? Stress? Diet? All of it? I'd try to get fit but have trouble with injuries. I'd focus on sleep, but I still needed more energy. I tried to eat well, but my sleep wasn't improving. Most importantly, I wasn't making effective decisions about where to spend my time and how to address "the problem". Things are slowly improving, but it has been a journey.

Of course, people said, "don't let things slip when you have a kid because it will be hard to get things back!" but I ignored them.

So what can you do to prevent this situation? Digging out takes a lot of work. Your best bet is prevention.

Focus on leading indicators (and cast a wide net for signals). Be careful not to become myopic in terms of what you measure. Prioritize situational awareness. Remember, once the slide starts, making sense of what is happening becomes harder. Develop "irrational" habits. Accept that some practices like WIP limits, team retreats, and "stopping the line" may seem irrational in the near term, but you'll be grateful later. Use enabling constraints when helpful. Don't wait for trends to manifest. Give yourself (and others) permission to fix things that seem off without much justification or rationalization. Meet with people impacted by your work. Are you doing anything that works locally but causes issues for others? Can people speak up when they are overloaded? If not, figure that out. Regularly cycle in fresh perspectives.

As for digging out, I'll address that in another post, but in my experience, your options are limited. You must find a way to stabilize the system, limit decision fatigue, hold some things constant, and lighten the load. You can't rationalize, root cause, project plan, or motivate your way out of the situation. Too often teams believe that all they need to do is “shift priorities” to bend the curve.

You need much more. And much less.