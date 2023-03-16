RACI might be a good tool if you are experiencing one or more of the following dynamics and you lack the time (or support) to address these issues in other ways:

People working in a workgroup, not a team

People working together on a temporary/ad-hoc basis

New or inexperienced team members (without norms or role models, see below)

Acquisition, newly formed team, clash of work styles

Frequent changes in team membership

Forming a stable cross-functional team is difficult (some team members are not full-time, established specialist teams, etc.)

Not worth investing in team resilience (temporary team, etc.)

Large projects with lots of constraints and dependencies

Risk of "negative externalities." Team 1's work can negatively impact Team 2

Low trust or low psychological safety

Communication difficulties

"Superficial collaboration" or "token collaboration"

In situations without an established set of norms or collaboration culture

Lack of "role models" (individuals modeling effective collaboration)

Informal conflict resolution is challenging (e.g., unsafe or unsuccessful)

Incentives not aligned

Unclear team mandates and areas of ownership

Leaders are misaligned, putting pressure on groups/individuals to resolve misalignment.

When else have you found RACI effective?