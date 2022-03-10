TBM 10/52: What Didn’t End Up in Jira
A team researched the history of a single (relatively small initiative).
Surprise! None of the tools in their company captured what actually happened, and who was involved (except for that tiny bit at the end, and their calendars). They couldn’t believe it first.
This is not an extreme example. This is more common than you think.
Give it a try with something your team worked on.
It puts those estimates into perspective, lol.
Current tools are lot more focused on engineering execution and coordination amongst them. The discovery and other research work is coordinated in place in documents/excels/ppts