New and Past Playbooks (Links)
With a lot of new readers, I wanted to make sure folks knew about some of my longer-form writing efforts, playbooks, etc. I don’t have a book, but I have written a ton.
Yesterday I published a new playbook yesterday on OS Discovery. Check it out!
Most Recent:
OS Discovery (15,000 words). A toolkit for mapping how work really happens and using those insights to build a better operating system.
Past Playbooks
POM Starter Pack (12,000 words)
Measurement / Metrics Foundations (3,000 words)
Scoping and Shaping For Success (13,000 words)
How to think about Bets, Success Metrics, and Roadmapping (10,000 words)
North Star Playbook (w/Jason Scherschligt, 10,000 words)
Miro Boards and other visual assets
(I'd previously bookmarked and shared the "Operating Model Templates and Examples" Miro with a few people, it's extraordinary.)
Ok, I'll stop gushing and get back to wrapping up my workweek.
I'm absolutely astounded at the quality and quantity of ideas - and how consistently effective the visual representations are - in the "Airtable image library". Publishing them like this is an act of generosity. THANK YOU.