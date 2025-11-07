With a lot of new readers, I wanted to make sure folks knew about some of my longer-form writing efforts, playbooks, etc. I don’t have a book, but I have written a ton.

Yesterday I published a new playbook yesterday on OS Discovery. Check it out!

Most Recent:

OS Discovery (15,000 words). A toolkit for mapping how work really happens and using those insights to build a better operating system.

Past Playbooks

Miro Boards and other visual assets