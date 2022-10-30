Image Library Link (and Question)
I am experimenting with some new ideas.
One idea is to share a library of my drawings, infographics, etc.
But I’m not sure what to do, and how to do it.
I would be very grateful if you could check out this library of images (you’ll end up on a shared Airtable image gallery):
https://airtable.com/shrTrqgIadVcLwKeD
and take a moment to provide some brief feedback here:
https://forms.gle/Mxvc9x83ZWA2rTPo6
Thank you so much for supporting my newsletter.
John
I’m trying to draw more diagrams as people find them helpful, what do you use to produce them?