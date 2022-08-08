Update: I have booked the 30 sessions. I will try to do this again in the future. Thank you so much for your support.

I’m offering 30 free (short) training sessions over the next couple of weeks.

I want to up my teaching and training game and would love your help.

Why? I recently read the book Training From the Back of the Room! By Sharon Bowman. It was both humbling and inspiring. As a subject matter expert, I need to practice talking much less. I’m also in the middle of writing a new playbook. These sessions will help.

Interested? Please continue reading.

Details: ‘

55 minutes. Zoom and Miro.

For these sessions, I want to focus on helping full-time principals, directors, and VPs of product, design, engineering, and analytics. In the future I promise to help other roles.

We’ll start the session by selecting a specific learning outcome (see below). You’ll do most of the talking as I guide you towards that outcome. If you’d like to invite others, please invite one or two people (3 people max for the session).

Topics I feel comfortable addressing include:

How do we…

Develop a strategy. Communicate and deploy our strategy. Figure out what to measure based on our strategy. Decide where to focus our efforts. Set goals. Decide what to work on to achieve those goals. Sequence and scope work. Communicate our current roadmap. Work together (to prioritize work, do work, and achieve our goals). Measure the impact of our work. Communicate progress towards our goals. Keep everyone aligned. Resolve dependencies. Keep our strategy up-to-date. Prioritize working down debt. Adapt to a shifting strategy. Structure our teams to match our strategy. Figure out what to improve when it comes to how we work. Hire the right people, given our particular challenge and strategy (and foster an environment where they can thrive).

Thanks!