In 2020, I am looking to write about cross-functional product development more regularly and intentionally. In the past, I have struggled with the following:

Letting people know about new posts without overwhelming them

Being at the whim of Medium and Medium publications

Establishing my own healthy tempo and cadence (and staying motivated)

Being short on time—and looking for immediate gratification—my habit has been to publish whenever/wherever, and just hope people will notice. I was reviewing Twitter recently and noticed halfway decent threads posted at 2AM while I waited for Julian (my son) to wake up and feed. This is worrisome on a couple levels: 1) I should be sleeping, and 2) I’m probably missing people I’d like to share and collaborate with.

Which brings me to this experiment: a weekly post published via Substack on Thursday mornings. According to Substack, you’ll receive an email with the post, and the post will live on this site. These posts will likely be on the short(er) side.

I’ll post starting Thursday, January 2nd.

I may also chose to put the content up on cutle.fish and/or Medium. Not sure yet.

Apparently there is an RSS feed at https://cutlefish.substack.com/feed

Interested?