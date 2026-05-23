The Beautiful Mess

The Beautiful Mess

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Dieter Zibert's avatar
Dieter Zibert
12h

The fiefdom-built-the-fiefdom point is the hardest one, and the part most coverage of AI-in-orgs avoids. From portfolio work I keep seeing the same structural problem: the people who would have to dismantle the coordination tax are exactly the ones whose authority depends on it staying complex. AI gives those people better prose for the same defense. Until the incentive sits with someone whose job description rewards reduction of layers rather than addition, the kingdoms persist. The honest version of your conclusion: AI lets the system harden faster than it can be redesigned, unless redesign authority sits above fiefdom level.

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Pedro Grillo's avatar
Pedro Grillo
2d

Great provocations.

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